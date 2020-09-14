 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMISH'S BOTTOM LINE ON THE 2020 CARDINALS
0 comments

COMMISH'S BOTTOM LINE ON THE 2020 CARDINALS

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Indians Cardinals Baseball

Yadier Molina is tagged out in a rundown that ended the Aug. 29 game against the Indians. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

COMMENT: Much of the Cardinals' current situation is really just a collection of self-inflicted wounds. They were a bit lax on protocols at first and that led to their jammed schedule. They have a number of players who have simply under-performed this season. This team put itself into a bad place and appears to have hitched its proverbial wagon to the wrong horses.

COMMISH: I refuse to spend too much time analyzing this season when it is not over.

Has it been a good one? No, not by anyone's standards other than that the Cardinals are going to reach the finish line, it seems, when there had been some serious doubt. They could be hitting their stride now. Or they could have no stride.

This is not a great team. I think we all can see that. But could they win a playoff round or two? Of course they could, because they can pitch.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports