COMMISH'S STANCE ON THE DH

QUESTION: What's your position on the DH? For us traditionalists, it seems like the DH is being rammed through because of the pandemic. That’s foul play.
COMMISH: I do not like the DH. In my game, everybody has to wear a glove, and I don't mean a batting glove. The DH is going to be rammed down our throats this year, although the way the schedule seems to be designed, about 20 percent of the games will be on the road against AL Central teams anyway.
The DH is not in the contract language for 2021, the final year of the Basic Agreement. At the least, we can see if we like it this year.
The DH, incidentally, has been used once before in St. Louis. For a while, baseball alternated years in which the DH was used for the World Series and one of those years was in 1982 when Dane Iorg, who will be my "Where Are They Now?" topic in Wednesday's Post-Dispatch, was nine for 17 as a DH against the Brewers and one of the key factors in the Cardinals winning the Series.
