COMMITTING TO CARLSON

COMMENT: If the Cards send Carlson to Memphis, then they can't argue that they don't manipulate service time. He is better than Bader, O'Neill and Thomas.
COMMISH: If you've been paying attention, all four players you mentioned have been playing well here. Let's allow the next two weeks to decide, when opposition pitchers are sharper and going longer.
Follow-up: How long does Carlson need to spend in the minors for the Cards to get another year of control over him? It would be interesting to see when they called him up.
COMMISH: It's just a couple of weeks but I don't see it playing out that way. Either Carlson makes the team as a starter or he spends a month or more at Memphis.
To a follow-up about replacing Bader with Carlson in center field, Commish replied:
Carlson has played little center field and he doesn't look as good there as he does in left or right.
Nothing wrong with Bader this spring, so far. He's hitting .296 with an OPS of .900 or so. Ten strikeouts but five walks. He plays with those kinds of numbers. Yes, he will always swing at that bad breaking ball. But maybe not so often from here on.