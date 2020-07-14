COMMITTING TO WONG


Cardinals Brewers Baseball

Kolten Wong doubles during a game at Milwaukee last August. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What would you want to see out of Kolten Wong this season to think the Cardinals should make a long-term commitment to the second baseman?

BENFRED: More of the same on defense, and an ability to keep that same offensive approach that worked for him so well last season now that he's in the leadoff spot. I wouldn't want Wong to change anything other than his spot in the lineup.

Wait ... one thing: Avoiding injury would be nice. His hamstrings have been problematic.

