COMPARING BADER AND THOMAS IN CENTER

QUESTION: How does the club rate Harrison Bader's defense in CF vs. Lane Thomas' defense?
GOOLD: I have heard from scouts internally and outside the Cardinals organization on this. Bader is viewed as an elite center fielder. Thomas is viewed as an above-average center fielder.
The gap may be narrower than the adjectives imply. Bader has great speed and uses it to great advantage when tracking down the fly balls. Thomas has good jumps, and that helps him reach balls while not having that same burner speed of Bader. Bader has a strong arm, probably the best of the group left on the roster now that Garcia has been traded. Thomas has a true arm. He'll handle the position well. Thomas is considered the second-best center fielder in the organization to Bader.