COMPARING BETTMAN AND GOODELL

Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman awards the Conn Smythe Trophy to Blues center Ryan O'Reilly after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Comparing the two commissioners of sports you have covered in depth, is there an area where you feel Gary Bettman outshines Roger Goodell?

JT: On a lot of topics, Bettman seems a lot more open in his remarks -- not that he's perfect. There were a lot of those NFL state of the league press conferences during Super Bowl week where after an hour's worth of press conference, I'd think, what did Goodell really say? He wasn't that way at the beginning of his regime, but he became a master of talking but not really providing much substance over the years.

