COMPARING DYLAN AND OSCAR
Cardinals v San Francisco Giants

St. Louis Cardinals' Oscar Taveras hits a solo home run in his second major league at bat in the fifth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, May 31, 2014, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. At left is San Francisco Giants catcher Hector Sanchez. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

QUESTION: How would you compare Oscar Taveras and Dylan Carlson as prospects?

GOOLD: I was asked this question on KMOX/1120 AM, and it's difficult because we don't know what Taveras would have been or would have become because of the fatal car accident that killed him and his girlfriend in October 2014. I don't want to diminish the tragedy of their deaths by coming across as superficial for focusing on his talent.

This is how I put it on KMOX: The Cardinals felt that Oscar Taveras was their best hitting prospect since Albert Pujols, and there was every reason to believe that given his production at Class AA Springfield -- production that Dylan Carlson echoed in 2019. Carlson is a more polished hitter at the same age than Taveras was. Taveras brought more thunder to the plate and demolished even bad pitches. He just had natural thump. So, the best way I could describe their difference is this:

Taveras is the gifted percussionist, the Taylor Hawkins on your favorite rock band, who is going to bring the noise in a way you cannot ignore.

Carlson is the classic cellist, the young prodigy who is playing concertos you've heard before, you recognize for their grace and difficulty, but with his personality and poise beyond his years.

