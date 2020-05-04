COMPARING LA RUSSA, MATHENY AND SHILDT

QUESTION: Would you compare and contrast Tony La Russa, Mike Matheny and Mike Shildt, as it pertains to in-game decisions and dealing with players and coaches?
GOOLD: Do you have all week? I'll try to do this briefly.
Tony La Russa arrived with the Cardinals as a World Series champion with a reputation forged by stops at two previous teams, both in the American League. He had what neither of the managers since have had -- experience managing at the big-league level. That's one significant difference because we've all watched Matheny and Shildt evolve and advance in the role while La Russa did that, but started on a higher rung, with a clearer voice, a clearer sense, and a reputation that preceded him into the clubhouse. That's where the differences start for them:
• La Russa's initial reputation was based on past success as a manager.
• Matheny's initial reputation was based on his playing career, presence in organization.
• Shildt's initial reputation was based on personal relationships with players, his role in their development or their peers'.
You can see how that would also influence their relations with players and how they went about commanding the clubhouse. La Russa and Shildt are more similar than you probably think because they came from the coaches/managers office into running a clubhouse; Matheny came out of the clubhouse. He had a players' view that changed, shifted over time. La Russa had relationships with players that shifted over time, and he admitted at times that he had to change his message to meet the player, not the other way around. Shildt connects with the players on their shared interest -- baseball -- in ways that are singularly his.
La Russa had a close-knit group of coaches he trusted and trusted with anything, but the buck stopped with him. Matheny's circle of trust shrank over time, and he tended to rely on a few coaches and himself, building a silo of decision-making. Shildt has a family approach with the coaches. The buck stops with him, but his decisions are informed by and only as good as the coaches he turns to, and he puts a lot of stock in all of them pulling the message in the same direction.
