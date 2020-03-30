COMPARING SHILDT AND MATHENY

QUESTION: I was a Matheny fan, and now I'm a Shildt fan. How do you rate each in terms of ... Daily lineup decisions? Day in and day out bullpen moves? Handling of young players? Handling of all players and any clubhouse issues? Relations with the front office? Relations with media? Assembling a coaching staff?
COMMISH: I would think Shildt would have the edge in the final several parts of your question, such as handling of players, relationships with the front office and relations with the media although I, personally, did not have any problems with Mike Matheny. And this year, I an anxious to see how Matheny does in Kansas City because he has spent considerable time in the past year or so trying to improve some of his interpersonal skills.
As to lineup decisions and bullpen use, I don't see any appreciable difference between the two.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!