QUESTION: You did a tremendous job covering the Rams in their final seasons, even when it was apparent they were walking out the door. As a reporter, what differences have you noticed in dealing with ownership, front office, players, etc. with a team that's firmly planted in STL like the Blues, compared to the Rams?
JT: For one, the owner is around. During my earliest days on the beat I had a running joke with Tom Stillman that I had seen him more around the team, at practice, etc., during my first camp than I had seen Stan Kroenke in 21 seasons of the Rams in St. Louis.
Things were better earlier with Kroenke when he was minority owner. He was pleasant, relatively open. I can remember chatting with him (to use the Jay Randolph vernacular) in the hallways at owners meetings. Things changed when he became controlling owner in 2010 — and now of course, we know why. He was trying almost since the day he took over the team, to figure out a way to get back to L.A. Rams players were great to deal with — with only a few exceptions.
The hockey players have been fine as well. Now in my third year on the beat, the hockey players have seen enough of me, that I'm more of a known quantity to them. There's a little bit more access in hockey. The concept of talking to hockey players on game day (after the morning skate) is still a little mind-boggling. Can't imagine talking to a football player on game day.
Doug Armstrong has been fine to deal with, although he really plays his cards close to the vest. It takes years to build up sources in an organization, and by the time I'm getting to that point with the Blues, it will probably be time to retire.
Don't get me wrong, I loved my time covering the Rams and the NFL. Even with all the losing at the end, I'd do it all over again. But hockey is a fascinating, fun sport. I'm enjoying my time here much more than I thought I would.