'COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE' FOR THE CARDINALS?

COMMENT: Some team owners, perhaps with very deep pockets and large egos, seem willing to underperform from a business standpoint in order to win and embellish thei rlegacy. Others, including the DeWitt family, seem more committed to consistent business viability. Would you say this amounts to a competitive disadvantage in most years for the Cardinals?
GOOLD: I have a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that the Cardinals have had a winning record for 12 consecutive years and yet this approach that has gotten them there is viewed as a "competitive disadvantage." Huh? The Cardinals and the Yankees are the only teams in this era that have had this long of a stretch of success, and the Yankees, it should be noted, haven't always done it by pulling out their pocketbook, which is thicker than any other in baseball. Also, the Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, and it's not like they haven't made some big moves to try to hasten that next title.
Yes, the Cardinals are conservative. Yes, they avoid risks a lot of times, and they've talked themselves out of deals that would have helped them. Yes, they have nearly talked their way into expensive deals they likely would have regretted. Yes, the Cardinals run themselves like a business -- like a vast majority of the teams do. Don't believe me? Check out Boston. There's a lesson there for all to see. Henry ain't hurting for revenue. He's not going broke. The Red Sox are doing just fine. And, yet, some recent decisions have forced them -- they say -- to trade one of the best players in baseball because they .... cannot afford what's coming? Huh? They can afford. They don't want to afford it. It's a choice.
Most teams are committed to "consistent business viability" and the teams that chase "vanity" championships are fewer and fewer, and I don't remember there being all that many at all in the past few decades. Owners envy the DeWitt approach, and they'll say as much in their meetings. They might even call it a competitive advantage, because the team is competitive and it has the advantage of also making money. Owners do like both things.
I can understand why that's frustrating when a fan feels a team is so. so, so tantalizingly close to a title -- or seems to be -- and won't spend that extra $20 million on 2020 to make it happen. Mozeliak's favorite thing to remind us of is that the $20 million for 2020 comes with added cost in 2021 and beyond. That's how teams view things.