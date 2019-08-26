QUESTION: Every winter, the media advises us that the Cardinals will go into the season, assess their needs, and fill those needs at the trade deadline. Has that become a bogus message? Failure to again invest in any pitchers, after passing on the relatively inexpensive Dallas Keuchel, seems to indicate a reluctance to fill a pretty obvious need.
COMMISH: I do not doubt that the Cardinals tried to trade for pitching at the deadline. They did not, for whatever reason. But they do have the second-best ERA in the league and two starters in Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson (above), who are giving up less than an average of one run a game this month.
I also do not doubt that the Cardinals will try to address their starting pitching again in the offseason. Let's see what Keuchel looks like at the end of the season, compared to some of the Cardinals' starters.
Follow-up: I'm happy for this team's success, but also as a fan, I don't want the FO to feel vindicated about their inaction at the deadline. How do I make sense of wanting this team to have as much success as possible — but still wanting an outcome that forces changes to how this FO/ownership operates?
COMMISH: I'm sure other fans are conflicted, but you almost have to let this play out before you decide which side to come down on. So far, the Cardinals haven't seemed to miss out on anything by not dealing — especially when the Mets weren't eager to give up pitching after adding Stroman.