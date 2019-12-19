CONCERNS ABOUT THE D-LINE?

QUESTION: Looks like the staff will need to hit the recruiting trail hard for defensive players over the next six weeks. D-line a concern, as of now?
MATTER: It wasn't one of the position groups that Drinkwitz mentioned Wednesday as a concern, but if you look at the roster, it probably should be. Here's who Mizzou returns in 2020, scholarship players only, pending any unexpected roster turnover:
DEFENSIVE END
Seniors: Tre Williams, Chris Turner, Sci Martin
Juniors: Jatorian Hansford
Sophomores: Isaiah McGuire
Freshmen/Redshirt freshmen: Z'Core Brooks
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Seniors: Kobie Whiteside, Akial Byers, Markell Utsey, Chris Daniels, Antar Thompson
Juniors: None
Sophomores: Darius Robinson
Freshmen/Redshirt freshmen: None
After 2020, just four of those players are left. That's alarming. I would think Mizzou should be hitting the junior colleges for reinforcements.