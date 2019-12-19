CONCERNS ABOUT THE D-LINE?
University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Missouri defensive linemen Markell Utsey (center) and Chris Turner (right) rush the passer in the third quarter of the game against South Carolina. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: Looks like the staff will need to hit the recruiting trail hard for defensive players over the next six weeks. D-line a concern, as of now?

MATTER: It wasn't one of the position groups that Drinkwitz mentioned Wednesday as a concern, but if you look at the roster, it probably should be. Here's who Mizzou returns in 2020, scholarship players only, pending any unexpected roster turnover:

DEFENSIVE END

Seniors: Tre Williams, Chris Turner, Sci Martin

Juniors: Jatorian Hansford

Sophomores: Isaiah McGuire

Freshmen/Redshirt freshmen: Z'Core Brooks

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Seniors: Kobie Whiteside, Akial Byers, Markell Utsey, Chris Daniels, Antar Thompson

Juniors: None

Sophomores: Darius Robinson

Freshmen/Redshirt freshmen: None

After 2020, just four of those players are left. That's alarming. I would think Mizzou should be hitting the junior colleges for reinforcements. 

