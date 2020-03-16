CONDITIONING CONCERNS?

QUESTION: How worried is everyone about player conditioning while they are shut out? I'm thinking abpout arm injuries, hamstring pulls, etc.
GOOLD: The team is also worried about this. The players are worried about this. Everyone around both the team and the players in some medical capacity is worried about this. Shildt's staff has been quite worried about this, and it is one of the biggest things facing all of the players as they head their separate ways.
This could be an edge that teams find because the team that keeps its players the healthiest and the most ready is going to be coming into the season ahead of other teams that don't have success, or have injuries during this period.