CONFIDENCE IN CARLOS
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos Martinez pitches in the ninth inning during Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Thoughts on Carlos Martinez coming into camp this year?

GOOLD: He looks stronger and more fit than in recent years. Seems to be in good spirits, too. Driving a slick Lamborghini, and moments before I was walking over here and past it -- he had stopped to sign autographs for fans outside the complex.

Eager to get some clarification on his throwing schedule and what that's going to look like. He was not with the group that was out playing catch Monday.

Shildt is stumping for all Martinez has done this winter and what he could be as a starter. They're clearly trying to reward his work this winter with their comments entering spring.

