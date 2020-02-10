CONFIDENCE IN CARLOS

QUESTION: Thoughts on Carlos Martinez coming into camp this year?
GOOLD: He looks stronger and more fit than in recent years. Seems to be in good spirits, too. Driving a slick Lamborghini, and moments before I was walking over here and past it -- he had stopped to sign autographs for fans outside the complex.
Eager to get some clarification on his throwing schedule and what that's going to look like. He was not with the group that was out playing catch Monday.
Shildt is stumping for all Martinez has done this winter and what he could be as a starter. They're clearly trying to reward his work this winter with their comments entering spring.