CONFIDENCE IN HUSSO?

COMMENT: I'm not convinced the trade was a good idea. Husso as the full-time backup doesn't inspire confidence, and the market doesn’t look too sturdy either. Keith Kinkaid? No thanks.
TOM T.: Husso has looked good in his preseason experiences in the past, and has looked ready to go. But it is a leap of faith for the Blues to invest in Husso as the backup with no NHL experience. They were hoping there would be some situations to get him some actual game experience but couldn't.
Armstrong said they did have to go out and get an established No. 3 goalie to have in reserve.
Follow-up: Any insight (beyond the obvious fact that they traded Allen) on the Blues' evaluation of Husso? His last two seasons were statistically rough.
TOM T.: Armstrong said they talked to all their minor-league scouts and executives Tuesday night and they felt Husso was ready to take that step. During the season, that's what I heard but that they would have really liked to get him an NHL game because that's just good experience for him to have. The 2018-19 season wasn't good for Husso — he got hurt and his performance was off — which ultimately won the Blues the Stanley Cup because it opened the door for Binnington. They were more pleased with his play this season.
Armstrong on Wednesday: "We think (Husso) needs to get that 25 to 30 starts, we need to find out if our scouting information and our goalie coaches ... they gave him a thumbs-up. ... Everyone feels he's ready for the opportunity and we need as an organization to provide an opportunity for younger players. It's really irrelevant what I think or hope, it's going to be what he does. And I'm hoping that he can get in there and do the job that we believe he can do."
