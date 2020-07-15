CONFIDENCE IN SCANDELLA?

QUESTION: What should we expect out of Marco Scandella when the season restarts? Obviously, he looked fine before the shutdown -- but that was only 11 games. Hasn't he been just an average player overall in his career?
JT: True, 11 games is a small sample size. But "fit" is very important in hockey, and Scandella seems to have blended in seamlessly with Colton Parayko. He's a dependable player, who seems to be positionally sound -- you know, usually in the right place at the right time.
As to whether he's been an average player, I'll let those who weren't covering football until the summer of 2017 make that judgement.
