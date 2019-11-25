QUESTION: Jake Woodford had a solid year last year, and many thought he would be brought up in September. We're still scratching our heads as to why not. Will he get a shot at making the team in 2020?
GOOLD: It helps that he's on the 40-man. That was the biggest thing holding him back this past season -- that pesky 40-man roster. To protect him from the Rule 5 draft, the Cardinals had to add him this past winter.
Why not do it in September? Fair point. They elected to not add to his innings and, the bigger part, they gave that spot on the roster to Mike Mayers as a power reliever. That was their choice as far as use and what would help the team more. Woodford would get experience by being around, but there weren't many innings available for him, and the Cardinals wanted to use the roster spot for someone who would help -- or who had a clear role for Mike Shildt and Mike Maddux.
Now Woodford is on. Woodford will be part of the competition in spring training to position himself as the de facto No. 6 starter. He'll get big-league innings in Florida. He'll even probably get a start or two in Grapefruit League play. He has fans in the organization, in high places, and that will help.