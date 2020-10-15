CONTRACT CONUNDRUMS COMING

QUESTION: I will miss Petro, but the Blues are going to have some bigger contracts coming up, and it's better to lose from a place that we have depth than one of our forwards.
JIM T.: Not as many big contracts as you would think. (Jaden) Schwartz and (Jordan) Binnington are the big ones -- they're both unrestricted free agents after this coming season. (Zach) Sanford and (Ivan) Barbashev will be restricted free agents who are arbitration eligible. (Robert) Thomas, and perhaps (Vince) Dunn, will be who aren't arbitration eligible.
(Tyler) Bozak, (Alexander) Steen and (Carl) Gunnarsson are all scheduled to be UFAs after this season, but you'd have to think they won't be brought back. (Jacob) De la Rose will be arbitration eligible, but again it's certainly not a must that he returns for the '21-22 campaign.
Even with the additions of Krug and (Kyle) Clifford, the Blues are still more than $25M under the cap for the '21-22 season. And the Blues will likely lose someone (and that salary) in the expansion draft. So they're in pretty decent shape for 2021-22.
