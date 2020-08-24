COOPERSTOWN CANDIDATE?

QUESTION: It was interesting listening to the TV broadcast the other day when they were talking about Wainwright’s chances of making the Baseball Hall of Fame. What are your thoughts on his chances? How much longer do you believe he needs to pitch at a competitive level?
GOOLD: Adam Wainwright will be in the Cardinals' Hall of Fame, and he will have a statue outside of Busch Stadium, and if he retires today he will have one of the best careers by any pitcher who has not won a Cy Young Award.
Dale Murphy has MVPs to show for his career, but he's fallen shy of the Hall of Fame, and there's probably a comparison there for Georgia's favorite ballplayer and one of Georgia's favorite sons.
I'll add this: What Adam Wainwright does after his career may be even more impressive than what he did during it.
