COULD A COLLEGE HOOPS BUBBLE WORK?

QUESTION: How would the bubble idea work for college basketball? I can see it working during winter break, but what about the games not during breaks and the NCAA Tournament? Does it mean student athletes will be shuffled around from one bubble to another while taking online courses? Wouldn’t that prove that it’s about athletes that are actually employees of the university and not true student-athletes?
MATTER: That's the crux of the bubble plan. You can't keep going along with this sham that athletes are students and not employees. If you're going to ship them off to another city for weeks at a time so they can play basketball and take online courses -- even if you promise them a scholarship should they decide to opt out -- these are no longer students who happen to also play sports.
I'm not sure how the logistics would work for the bubble or if enough schools would agree to the concept. Nobody signed up to play college sports during a pandemic, but they also didn't sign up to be stuck in a bubble miles away from campus to take online classes.
