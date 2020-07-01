COULD A PLAY-IN TEAM WIN IT ALL?

QUESTION: Do you think a team from the play-in round has a shot to win it all since they have to play the extra round? All teams should be fresh after not playing for 4 months, but the playoffs are grueling as it is. Wouldn't an extra round make things that much more difficult?
JT: It wouldn't surprise me in the least.. As you know, every Stanley Cup playoff is unpredictable and I think this year potentially will be even more unpredictable given the unique circumstances.
Yes, having to win five series will be grueling. But the players have been off since March 11. That should help. Plus, an overlooked facet of the hub city concept is there will be no travel -- at least until the Stanley Cup Final (for one team). Once teams fly in for the start of the hub city experience, they are there until they are eliminated. (Or potentially have to go to the other hub city for the Cup final.) There will be much less wear and tear from travel.
