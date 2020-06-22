COULD A RIVAL MAJOR LEAGUE EMERGE?

QUESTION: What is the chance that the pandemic and a CBA war could present an opportunity for a rival major league? Yes, the anti-trust exemption exists, but it must be the most obsolete statute in the nation. Can’t see it withstanding a competent attack.\
GOOLD: Sure seems to be low at this point because the same troubles facing MLB would also greet a rival league -- particularly the coronavirus. Unless the rival league flaunted its willingness to ignore the virus, the local policies, etc., etc. -- and then what players would buy in? Sure seems like a lost season here and the CBA battle brewing would, however, lead to some players using social media to organize barnstorming-style games.
Would that grow into a rival league? Hard to know. But having a traveling a All-Star Game that plays in non-MLB parks would be a good litmus test for the popularity of the game and perhaps places baseball could yet grow. I mean, imagine if some players organized a series in Portland or Nashville -- or Montreal, virus permitting. Those might be good draws.
I am unsure if there is a stomach right now for people to invest in owning rival league teams, and, heck, we're wondering if independent ball might be able to move in on the places minor-league baseball abandons. But the economic fallout from the virus is going to be severe and we have to recognize the high-level ownership investment in baseball could be lacking. Better for the traveling act to be an alternative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.