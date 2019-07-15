QUESTION: Could Randy Arozarena provide a spark at leadoff, or is that wishful thinking? His defense seems to be top notch in CF. Is he a better prospect than Oscar Mercado?
COMMISH: Arozarena could provide a spark, but you'd have to play him every day and that likely wouldn't happen, especially when Ozuna gets back by the end of the month. J. Martinez is going to play. Fowler is going to play. And, as long as O'Neill hits, he's going to play. But they could use a good leadoff man. They have the worst leadoff stats in the league.
As for Mercado, I never did fully understand why he was dealt -- other than they thought they had too many righthanded-hitting outfielders, which is what Arozarena is, too. And Adolis Garcia, for that matter, and Lane Thomas, all of whom are at Memphis.
Arozarena hasn't played too much center field until recently, as mandated by John Mozeliak. Mercado may be the better defender in the outfield.
Follow-up: Why HAS the leadoff spot been such an issue? Is it mental or just bad luck?
COMMISH: How about physical? There hasn't been one player who's been any good at it this year and the Cardinals have tried more than a half-dozen. Mental could be a part of it with Carpenter. Bad luck? No.