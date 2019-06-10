QUESTION: Reading about Tommy Edman, I learned he's kind of old school. Does the little things that help you win games. Why not plug him in at 2nd base for the next week and see what he can do? Don't let him rot on the bench. I know he's not going to be able to turn this around himself, but it may be a refreshing spark for this team.
GOOLD: Primarily -- and stick with me here -- because Kolten Wong is the starting second baseman. Wong has 9 Defensive Runs Saved this season, which is tops at his position according to Bill James Online. Jog over to FanGraphs, and you'll see that Wong's 2.7 defensive WAR ranks second at his position and his 1.9 Ultimate Zone Rating ranks third at the position. He's sixth in WAR at second base with a 1.9, according to ESPN.com. His .704 OPS isn't what the Cardinals or he would like, and that ranks 14th at his position in the majors. It's sweetened by a .326 OBP, which is ninth best at 2B in the majors. Care to guess where that ranks on the Cardinals these days? Seventh. That's not ideal either. With his defense, though, Wong has been the second-most productive player on the roster, behind only DeJong, by several measures.
I guess it depends on your goal here. If you want new just for the sake of new, then do this and see what happens when a team that is struggling removes one facet of the game that it's actually doing well -- and the guy who drove in a run at Wrigley this past weekend.
To a follow-up question about Edman's "ceiling," Goold replied:
We've really only seen him take one plate appearance in the majors. He had a strong spring, and he does a lot of things well. He's not going to dislodge DeJong at shortstop, and (above) we explored how Wong is the starter at second base. Edman sure seems to have the bearings to be what Greg Garcia was for the Cardinals and what Daniel Descalso was before him, and there's every reason to think Edman could be Aaron Miles 2.0 -- the upgrade. I could even see some Abe Nunez in his game, come to think of it.