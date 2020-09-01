 Skip to main content
COULD HOOPS IN A BUBBLE LEAD TO A MIZZOU-SLU GAME?
Dayton Saint Louis Basketball

Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford, center, talks with Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) and Jordan Goodwin, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in St. Louis. Dayton won 78-76 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: Could college basketball really go the bubble route? If this is done to play a series of non-conference games from teams within a close proximity to one another, could there be a chance we see Mizzou-SLU?

BENFRED: There's been general talk of some bubbling in college hoops, yes. The first I heard mention it was SLU coach Travis Ford. He's interested. Other coaches are as well. It's a credit to college hoops for being more dynamic than their football peers, who seemed to just wait and twiddle thumbs more than get creative. I don't think anything is official at this time, and I think a lot of this conversation is going to hinge on how football works, or doesn't.

As far as wanting to see Mizzou-SLU on the court together, YES. I'm all for college basketball, even without the pandemic, putting an emphasis on regional non-conference games of interest as a way to draw attention toward the sport before conference play begins.

The best way to get people talking about your season before March is to play games that get people talking. For our area, SLU-Mizzou would be a good example.

