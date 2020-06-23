COULD IT ALL COME CRASHING DOWN?

QUESTION: Aren't we just a couple of team-wide shutdowns away from baseball having to punt? Sorry for being skeptical, but I don't see there being 60 games and a postseason.
BENFRED: You should be skeptical. That would be wise. Beating the virus was always going to be the hard part of playing in 2020. That didn't change just because owners and players turned their negotiations into a monster headache.
Now the truly hard part begins. Baseball would not be attempting to start back up again if it wasn't willing to weather some coronavirus speed bumps. It's going to be impossible to keep the virus out entirely, as we have already witnessed with the positive cases as players started to trickle back into camp.
What has to happen is an avoidance of enough virus-caused turbulence, either due to the number of players/teams not available or due to examples of serious health problems that make decision makers rethink this plan. If the virus in baseball becomes a bigger topic than the baseball season, then it probably gets shut down.
