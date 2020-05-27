COULD IT BE THAT PETRO WANTS OUT?

QUESTION: With all the signings 'Army' did right after the stoppage, do you really see the team signing Alex Pietrangelo to a new deal? Seems like they may let him walk and take that money to sign Dunn to a bridge deal and (down the road) Parayko to a monster deal.
JT: What you're saying is certainly possible. I don't think this is the case, but maybe Pietrangelo doesn't want to be in St. Louis.
With Scandella re-upping, maybe Armstrong feels the club can remain a Cup contender without Pietrangelo, especially with defensemen like Mikkola, Perunovich and Walman in the pipeline.
Obviously, not having Pietrangelo on the books in future years would help the cap picture but the Blues are actually in pretty good shape cap-wise for 2021-22.
Follow-up: What a time for Petro to hit UFA. His guaranteed major payday has become a dicey situation. What would you do: Sign a shorter term deal with the thought of getting a better salary when the league returns more to its baseline, or sign longer term now for the guaranteed money and no worries about future cap numbers or injuries?
JT: It depends on how much Pietrangelo wants to stay in St. Louis. At the very least, maybe you look around and see what the market looks like. As I've pointed out previously, there are more teams with cap room for 2020-21 than you might think (including Colorado), even with the reduced revenue of the pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.