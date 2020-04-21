COULD KYROU BE A FACTOR IN THE PLAYOFFS?
0 comments

COULD KYROU BE A FACTOR IN THE PLAYOFFS?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Blues take on the Edmonton Oilers

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt.)

QUESTION: Watching the replays from the Blues' Stanley Cup Finals win has been fantastic, but it's hard to ignore that the team could have used more speed out there. Could Jordan Kyrou fill that role if the season resumes in time for this postseason?

BENFRED: Robert Thomas helps the speed factor, too. Remember, he was out most of the final series with a wrist injury.

Sure, Kyrou has a chance to be a game-breaker whenever the games return, whether it's soon or not until next season. He's working through growing pains this season, but his speed and offensive upside are undeniable.

The Blues showed last season how the best team can produce a different hero every night, and I could see Kyrou having a big moment or two in the postseason -- if we get to the postseason.

Speed is great, but it's not the most important thing, and series tend to get heavier as the postseason progresses. Most of the teams the Blues beat during their run to the Cup would be described as faster teams.

If Kyrou is giving up ground defensively, his offensive upside will not get as many chances to shine. That's how Berube runs things, and it's not going to change.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports