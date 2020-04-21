COULD KYROU BE A FACTOR IN THE PLAYOFFS?

QUESTION: Watching the replays from the Blues' Stanley Cup Finals win has been fantastic, but it's hard to ignore that the team could have used more speed out there. Could Jordan Kyrou fill that role if the season resumes in time for this postseason?
BENFRED: Robert Thomas helps the speed factor, too. Remember, he was out most of the final series with a wrist injury.
Sure, Kyrou has a chance to be a game-breaker whenever the games return, whether it's soon or not until next season. He's working through growing pains this season, but his speed and offensive upside are undeniable.
The Blues showed last season how the best team can produce a different hero every night, and I could see Kyrou having a big moment or two in the postseason -- if we get to the postseason.
Speed is great, but it's not the most important thing, and series tend to get heavier as the postseason progresses. Most of the teams the Blues beat during their run to the Cup would be described as faster teams.
If Kyrou is giving up ground defensively, his offensive upside will not get as many chances to shine. That's how Berube runs things, and it's not going to change.
