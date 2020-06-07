COULD KYROU HELP?

QUESTION: Any chance that Jordan Kyrou would be someone who could help the Blues if they go to a more wide-open style for the playoffs? He's got blazing speed and can finish.
GORDO: Yeah, but will Jordan Kyrou even crack the lineup? With No. 91 back, the Blues will have crowding up front.
I expect Craig Berube to try to get the Blues back into the "heavy" game that won them a title. That won't be easy after the long layoff. Teams that play a looser, more skilled game like Edmonton or Colorado could have an easier time finding their game.
