COULD NHL AND NBA CO-EXIST IN STL?

QUESTION: If an NBA team hypothetically wanted to return to St. Louis, would the Blues oppose this? They would lose out on fans and would suffer financially.
GORDO: The odds of that happening are very remote. An NBA owner would have to step up and buy the building to make that really work, in my opinion.
Follow-up: The point of my question was can the NBA and NHL co-exist in this market or would the NHL need to leave so the NBA can return?
GORDO: No, the city can have both and almost did when Bill Laurie wanted to own both. If there are different owners for the NBA and NHL teams, then the one who controls the building (and makes money off the other franchise) can survive. The owner who is just a tenant will struggle.