COULD PUJOLS FINISH HIS CAREER IN ST. LOUIS?

QUESTION: After attending the Albert Pujols reunion at Busch Stadium this season, I left hoping Pujols will be involved with the Cardinals after his retirement, and hopeful that he will want the same thing. Maybe the Cardinals could make a trade for him so he could end his career in St. Louis, though in a reserve role? Will his contract with the Angels keep him from being a presence after he's done playing?
BENFRED: That series represented closure in the best possible ways. A number retirement and statue are just a matter of time for Pujols here. Molina too, I think.
I don't think Pujols will play another game for the Cardinals, though. And it's probably better that way.
Some of the reason his time here was so special was that it was almost vacuum sealed. St. Louis didn't see him age. Didn't see him begin to decay. He arrived like a lightning bolt, starred as one of the best to ever do it, then went away and became human. There's some mythology there that shouldn't be ruined by old, worn-down Pujols coming back as a sideshow. Just my opinion.
As for fine details of his personal service clause with the Angels, I have not read it and don't know the ins and outs of it. I've always thought that Pujols, after his retirement, will be as much of a part of Cardinals events as he wants to be. The Cardinals certainly are not going to turn him away. And you saw what it meant to him to be back. I would bet on him being a part of opening days in the future, even if it takes a while.