COULD SLU BE A CINDERALLA TEAM?

QUESTION: Thoughts on Gary Parrish picking SLU as his next Cinderella team to make the final four? Hoping this basketball season happens with the team SLU is expected to have.
BENFRED: Not a bad pick.
SLU will need to get over the hump of winning the big game before that can happen, but this team should be capable.
Dayton was a big Final Four favorite for many last season.
SLU doesn't have Obi Toppin, but Ford's team is loaded with talent and experience. Veteran-laden teams tend to excel in the tournament. I hope there is one. Every pandemic-altered season hurts, but this SLU basketball season would be near the top of the list on most painful, considering the breakthrough the Billikens seemed poised to make.have.
