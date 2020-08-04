You have permission to edit this article.
COULD SLU BE A CINDERALLA TEAM?
Duquesne Dukes vs St. Louis University Billikens men's basketball

St. Louis University Billikens guard Yuri Collins drives past Duquesne Dukes guard Lamar Norman Jr. in the second half during a men's basketball game between the Duquesne Dukes and the St. Louis University Billikens at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Thoughts on Gary Parrish picking SLU as his next Cinderella team to make the final four? Hoping this basketball season happens with the team SLU is expected to have.

BENFRED: Not a bad pick.

SLU will need to get over the hump of winning the big game before that can happen, but this team should be capable.

Dayton was a big Final Four favorite for many last season.

SLU doesn't have Obi Toppin, but Ford's team is loaded with talent and experience. Veteran-laden teams tend to excel in the tournament. I hope there is one. Every pandemic-altered season hurts, but this SLU basketball season would be near the top of the list on most painful, considering the breakthrough the Billikens seemed poised to make.have.

