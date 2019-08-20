QUESTION: Astros starter Gerrit Cole would be a great fit for the Cardinals this offseason. Obviously, he also would be great fit for that team in the Bronx. Is there any reason to think the Cardinals would have a chance if the Yankees also were hoping to sign the free-agent-to-be?
GOOLD: Sure, if they can convince Cole that they're the better place to go and they match the money. It would take two things that they haven't done recently to make it happen. They would have to meet the price and be an attractive place for a free agent to go.
This remains the threshold for the Cardinals. If they want to break from the cycle of being in the middle, they need to stop making middle-management decisions. Reach. Push. Convince. It's not yet clear if they think Cole is the player to do this with, but they have tried with Price, Heyward, and, most famously, Stanton.