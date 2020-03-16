COULD THE SHUTDOWN AFFECT CARLSON'S ARRIVAL?
COULD THE SHUTDOWN AFFECT CARLSON'S ARRIVAL?

Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson takes batting practice at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: How much could the shutdown impact the decision of when Carlson will be in the majors?

GOOLD: Not much. His playing time was starting to dwindle and his performance had cooled. The writing was on the lineups as much as anything, and we would have seen more of that had the spring continued. This was headed toward him starting the year in Memphis, the Cardinals having to explain how that's possible and how much service time massaging they're doing, and then we'd see him at some point during the season.

There is one caveat to this. If the minor-league season is scrapped -- or severely limited -- the Cardinals will have to make a call on him and Andrew Knizner that is different. And Austin Gomber and a few others. Is having them work away with no end down here going to further their development -- or could they help the big-league team in some way. May not have an answer to that on opening day, whenever that is, but we will have an answer at some point to that.

