COMMENT: I appreciate that the front office doesn't want to tank, but this could be an opportunity to do what the Yankees did a few years ago, which is to reset quickly. I love C-Mart, but he is wasted on this mediocre roster. If he's lights out in the next few weeks, he could return a haul given his favorable contract. Gant could return some nice assets, too. The Cardinals can continue on this four-year run of mediocrity, or they can get their roster in shape for the arrival of Carlson, Gorman, and Knizner.
COMMISH: You may feel that way, but I doubt if many others in the Cardinals' three-million fan base would choose that same approach.
The tone I am receiving in this chat is that the season is being considered a disaster. "Disaster" is Baltimore, Kansas City, San Francisco, Miami, Seattle, Detroit. What's going on in St. Louis is disappointment.