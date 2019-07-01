Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins at Busch

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the June 19 game against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium. Photo by Brian Munoz, bmunoz@post-dispatch.com

COMMENT: I appreciate that the front office doesn't want to tank, but this could be an opportunity to do what the Yankees did a few years ago, which is to reset quickly. I love C-Mart, but he is wasted on this mediocre roster. If he's lights out in the next few weeks, he could return a haul given his favorable contract. Gant could return some nice assets, too. The Cardinals can continue on this four-year run of mediocrity, or they can get their roster in shape for the arrival of Carlson, Gorman, and Knizner.

COMMISH: You may feel that way, but I doubt if many others in the Cardinals' three-million fan base would choose that same approach.

The tone I am receiving in this chat is that the season is being considered a disaster. "Disaster" is Baltimore, Kansas City, San Francisco, Miami, Seattle, Detroit. What's going on in St. Louis is disappointment.