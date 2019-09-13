General manager Doug Armstrong and his front office staff have done a masterful job in recent seasons with roster management and managing the salary cap. The Blues have avoided situations where they’ve had to expose many players to unrestricted free agency in any particular offseason. They’ve been able to maneuver through tight cap situations while avoiding the cap issues that have plagued other teams.
Once again, they don’t have many players scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season. Then again, two who are, Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn, are two big names. Will the Blues be able to retain both players and remain in cap compliance? Do they want to retain both players? There are several factors that could affect the equation as the season unfolds, including team performance, the two players’ performance, and whether the salary cap increases for 2020-21.