COUNTING ON CUONZO TO RECRUIT?
0 comments

COUNTING ON CUONZO TO RECRUIT?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Pinson leads Missouri to 83-79 win over Arkansas in OT

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin shouts instructions at his team during the Feb. 8 game against Arkansas. Mizzou won 83-79.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

To comments about what could be done in regard to Cuonzo Martin's "swings and misses" in recruiting at Mizzou, Gordo offers no solutions but replies:

Will Mizzou ever get back to the Tony Harvey/Rich Daly recruiting methods? I don't see Martin going down that road. And even if Martin wanted to, are their boosters willing to come up with the cash needed to recruit that way?

Martin did buy two elite recruits by agreeing to employ their dad as part of his own hriing process, but I don't see him traveling down that road again either.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports