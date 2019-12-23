COVERING ALBERT PUJOLS

QUESTION: I know the team was better off moving on from him, but there's still part of me that would have loved to see Albert Pujols re-sign with St. Louis and break all of these career records in Busch Stadium. Ever have similar thoughts, or are you firmly in the "Cards dodged a bullet" club?
GOOLD: This is a question that puts me in a position to perpetually disappoint. It's why I'm awful at dinner parties. Sorry. I am not a fan of the Cardinals and don't really have a feeling one way or the other on this. I'm not a part of any camp. I'm off in the distance, on the bluff, overlooking and trying to build my own fire.
If Pujols had stayed, I would have tried to do my best to rise to the occasion as he made history. I know that I would have to write that as well as I possibly could because there would be people clipping and saving those articles -- or, at least I hope they would. My responsibility would be to cover those events in the moment with enough quality that years from now we don't wince at how I swung and missed as he swung and made history. He didn't stay. So, I try to do my best covering the team that is still here and the stories other players have to be told, the history other players have to be captured.
The only thoughts I have on this is how it will influence the hat he wears into Cooperstown. He'll be an employee of the Angels, most likely. He'll have hit significant milestones with the Angels. Does that pave the way for his bronzed hat to be the Angels, or does he take the La Russa escape hatch and go in with a blank hat. I cannot imagine the Angels liking that choice ...