COVERING CARDINALS GAMES FROM HOME?

QUESTION: Just curious, could you cover a baseball game from your home, watching TV, thus staying out of harms way with the virus? Assume that the Cards would make any player available via interview by phone. What element would you be missing?
GOOLD: Well, at home I wouldn't be able to talk to the players or managers involved in the game. That would be one huge massive difference.
Another one that stands out is that at home I don't control the angles I have on the game. I get to watch through the broadcast feed -- and not say look at the body language in the dugout, or eyeball what's happening or not happening in the bullpen. I can't take roll call, for example, and account for all of the players being there. And that's important because it sometimes reveals who is hurt or what relievers aren't available. I couldn't always see where players are lined up -- because my line of vision would limited to the scope of the TV screen, not a vantage point from the press box. So there would be significant differences for the coverage, for the questions I could ask, for the ability to ask them at all.
All of that said, I will cover the game the way my editors and the newspaper assign. If they make a call that I have to do so from home, then I will do my best to make the coverage valuable to the reader. If the paper says its baseball writer needs to cover baseball by being at the baseball games, then I'll do my job to the best of my ability.
