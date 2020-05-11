COVERING THE CARDINALS IN A CRISIS
COVERING THE CARDINALS IN A CRISIS

The Commish Rick Hummel

Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel, working in the Busch Stadium press box that’s named after him and longtime Post-Dispatch sports editor/columnist Bob Broeg. Photo by Benjamin Hochman

QUESTION: Assuming you had access to coaches and players via phone, would it not be better for safety reasons to report on a game from home, or are things lost in translation?

COMMISH: You would have to rely on the network feeds, rather than your own eyes. And you would have a hard time getting too many of these fellows on the phone right away.

The press box is plenty big for proper spacing if the number of folks in it was reduced to accredited journalists, so I think we still could work there. I understand clubhouse access might be limited or non-existent and I can live with that.

