COVID AND THE CARDINALS
COVID AND THE CARDINALS

Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina are two of the Cardinals who tested positive for the coronavirus. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: What do you think of the situation in Cleveland with players Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger? Do you think there will any kind of similar fallout with the Cardinals and their COVID-19 issues?

COMMISH: First and foremost, the Cardinals' COVID situation is different from Cleveland's because the Indians don't have any positive tests yet. But the two Cleveland pitchers blatantly flaunted club rules and the other players refused to accept their apologies. The club took care of that by sending Plesac and Clevinger to the minor league site.

According to reports, the Cardinals' COVID outbreak was not created by someone going out to dinner with a bunch of people or doing something else that was silly. And the non-positive-testing Cardinals are not pointing any fingers.



