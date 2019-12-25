10. COX, SCHWEIZER CHASE GLORY

The most dominant Mizzou athlete of the decade is a toss-up between two national champions, both among the most decorated MU athletes of all time.
J’den Cox captured NCAA wrestling titles in 2014, 2016 and 2017, the program’s first three-time national champion. He finished his storied Mizzou career with a record of 136-5 and set team records for wins and winning percentage. He’s since won two World Championships, took home the bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and will contend for gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Then there’s Karissa Schweizer, the greatest distance runner in Mizzou history, who from 2014-18 won six national championships: one in cross country, three in indoor track and two in outdoor track. In her final college race in 2018, Schweizer used her signature late kick to win the 5,000 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Oregon, her 10th All-America track honor.