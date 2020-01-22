CRAIG BERUBE, Coach
CRAIG BERUBE, Coach

The Blues and Stars meet at Enterprise

Blues coach Craig Berube (center) talks to assistant Steve Ott (right) as assistant Mike Van Ryn watches. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

GORDO ON BERUBE AND STAFF: So what’s this Stanley Cup hangover we’ve heard so much about? Head coach Craig Berube and his staff have kept the Blues atop the Western Conference despite taking big injury hits, most notably to top goal-scoring threat Vladimir Tarasenko. The Blues needed to improve their power play and, with the help of new assistant coach Marc Savard, they ranked fourth in the NHL with 25.3 percent efficiency through the weekend. They are allowing just 2.67 goals per game because they remain committed to tight checking at both ends of the ice. They have beaten up their immediate rivals, going 10-3-1 within the Central Division and 21-5-4 against this side of the league.

GRADE: A

