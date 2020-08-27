CRAIG BERUBE, Coach

GORDO ON BERUBE: The Chief and his staff did an excellent job during the regular season. The Blues avoided the dreaded Stanley Cup hangover. They overcame the loss of top goal-scorer Vladimir Tarasenko to shoulder surgery 10 games into the season to finish first overall in the Western Conference. They battled past other adversity as well, such as Jay Bouwmeester’s scary cardiac episode.
But Berube and Co. did not properly prepare the Blues for bubble hockey after the pandemic shutdown. The defending champions lacked urgency during round-robin play and their jumbled lineups made it more difficult to rebuild chemistry and timing. The Blues got a late start on building their game. And just when they seemed ready to gain the upper hand on the Canucks — they were up 3-1 in Game 5 after winning Games 3 and 4 — they collapsed. Upon further review, starting Jordan Binnington in Game 6 backfired. But at the time, that decision made sense.
The bigger concern is how fragile the Blues became during their aborted Cup defense. Now Berube and Co. face the challenge of fortifying the team’s persona starting with the next training camp.
Grade: C-minus
