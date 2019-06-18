GORDO ON BERUBE AND COACHING STAFF: When he replaced Yeo, Berube said the Blues were a good team that lacked confidence. How would he rebuild that? By making demands, the man known as "Chief" told reporters, starting with his very first practice. It took a while, but it worked. Along with Larry Robinson and holdover assistant coaches Steve Ott and Mike Van Ryn, Berube managed to refocus the Blues and inspire them to play a more cohesive, physical and smothering brand of hockey.
Ott's role increased during the transition and Van Ryn did a masterful job handling the defense, with input from the legendary Robinson.The Blues famously rallied from last place in the NHL to the middle of the Western Conference playoff bracket. Then they kept finding higher levels of play while beating Winnipeg, Dallas, San Jose and Boston en route to the Cup. And along the way, Armstrong quit looking outside the organization for his next coach.