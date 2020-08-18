CRAPSHOOT OF A SEASON

QUESTION: What should fans' standards be for what is left of the Cardinals' season?
BENFRED: The Cardinals make their annual goal pretty clear. They want to win their division. They want to get into the postseason and make a run when they get there. They are hesitant to sacrifice what they feel is a solid sustained success model to chase spikes, because spikes are not guaranteed, and they tend to be followed by lows.
That's the model. This season, though. forget the model.
This thing is a crapshoot now.
I know it's hard for Cardinals fans to wrap their brains around a season that has no postseason-or-failure pressure, but that's one this one has become.
With the expanded playoffs and the notion that they could be determined by winning percentage, maybe the Cardinals can find a way to get in, but expecting a team that was shut down for more than two weeks, had 15 or more fewer games than its opponents when it returned and lost multiple All-Stars for even longer than that two-week shutdown to return to the same expectations it had at the start of an already strange 60-game season, then that would suggest the expectations entering the season were bogus. They weren't. The Cardinals felt the team they had entering 2020 could win the division. Fans were fair to hold them to that. Then COVID happened. Now, it's a crapshoot.
That doesn't mean it's a lost season, either. The Cardinals could make a run. They could get valuable intel on the players of the future, like Dylan Carlson. But pretending this season can now be judged with the same postseason-or-failure model of the past seems a bit disingenuous.
Photo: Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez heads to the dugout after allowing four consecutive homers to the Chicago White Sox in Sunday's game. (AP Photo)
