6. CREWS ROLLER COASTER

Jim Crews became interim coach when Majerus left the program and led the Billikens to a season that earned him the NABC national coach of the year award. After the interim tag was removed, SLU had another stellar campaign. But the success didn’t last.
After losing the core of players recruited by Majerus, SLU’s talent level fell off, and the Billikens suffered through consecutive seasons with 11-21 records. The Billikens finished last in the A-10 in 2015 after owning first place the previous season.
In Crews’ last two years, SLU was 16-20 at home, suffering losses to Morehead State, Tennessee Martin and South Dakota State. The Billikens were relegated to a play-in game at the conference tournament both seasons, and Crews was fired immediately after a loss to George Washington in 2016.