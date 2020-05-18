CROWD CONTROL BEYOND THE BALLPARK

QUESTION: If there are games at Busch without fans, won’t that lead to people crowding around the stadium to look in, as well as bringing their own 12-packs and binoculars to the upper levels of nearby parking garages? It seems to me every plan has pitfalls.
GOOLD: These are fair questions, and crowd control outside the ballpark will have to be enforced based on the policies of the city and the state and the team at that point. The Cardinals have invested millions in security around the ballpark, and they would have to take an active part in separating or moving crowds, especially if the gatherings are so large that they violate MLB or the city policies.
I guess the question becomes would you rather watch the game on TV or through a sliver of an entry of the ballpark or the distant binocs of the parking garage. Wouldn't you rather see the game? Each person would have to decide that, but the policies and laws of the city would also direct the reaction.
Follow-up: Do the Cardinals plan on opening up the seats on the roof at Ballpark Village for games?
GOOLD: For games? No fans means no fans. This idea has not come up in any of the conversations I've had, and that's largely because it's not about how close the fans are to the field, it's how close the fans are to each other. And what is governing that is the social distancing and crowd-size rules of the city and county.
If they could put fans in those stands, then why not put them in the upper-deck at a similar distance -- heck, even more of a distance because of the vast vacant sections.
Photo: Fans watch Game 3 of the 2013 World Series at Busch Stadium from the Stadium East garage. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.