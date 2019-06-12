QUESTION: What is Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin thinking? He gave a scholarship to a 7-footer who averaged two points, one rebound and seven minutes per game at a Wyoming junior college. What is he doing with his roster?
BENFRED: He has a name. It's Axel Okongo. I don't know much about him other than what I read from Dave Matter, but I'll offer this. I don't remember anyone parading down the streets after Kassius Robertson was signed. Javon Pickett was the kid from STL no one seemed to celebrate. Blake Harris was celebrated -- and look how he turned out.
My point? See how the kid develops. Give him a chance. The future of Mizzou hoops is going to be determined by how players are developed over time, not how celebrated they are when they sign.
Follow-up: If Jontay Porter doesn't get drafted high, any chance he comes back to Mizzou?
BENFRED: I would be very, very surprised if that happened. He wasn't around the team at all during the second semester. Think he and team have both moved on. He hired an agent, and that used to be an automatic no when it came to a guy's chance to return, but now the rules are more fluid. I don't think he will be back, regardless of what happens in the draft.